Need for speed and the rise of stablecoins

Blockchains are encrypted databases—the ledger—controlled by a dispersed web of private validators who update and maintain a record of transactions by appending a new block through consensus among the network. It has always been an invention searching for a definitive application.

Initially used as the basis for Bitcoin— which was to replace money, but has become the ultimate speculative asset—it morphed into de-fi or decentralised finance. The latest incarnation is ‘stablecoins’, tokens using public blockchains (for example, Ethereum) with a value pegged to and backed by fiat currency asset. They were originally designed to allow crypto traders to transfer holdings or convert them into cash. It avoided high transaction costs of crypto-to-fiat conversions and overcame some cryptocurrency exchanges’ lack of normal bank accounts for deposits or withdrawals. Stablecoins such as Tether, Circle, and EUR CoinVertible are now being positioned as an alternative global payment system.

The impetus is driven by greater regulatory clarity in major jurisdictions, particularly in the US via the Genius Act. The interests of Trump enterprises and those of some close supporters in the crypto sector are, of course, coincidental. Stablecoins also create demand for dollars and interest-bearing short-dated US Treasury bills helping the American government fund its deficit. Current investment, which totals a modest $200 billion of shortdated Treasury bills (2 percent of outstandings), is expected to grow rapidly.

Proponents cite several advantages. Stablecoin payments are borderless and more efficient than current arrangements that rely on bank-to-bank systems with layers of fees. They offer near-instant settlement while traditional payment systems can take up to 5 days, especially for foreign payments. They are significantly cheaper and available 24/7 through modern digital interfaces. This last benefit is overstated as modern bank fund transfer platforms are similar, although the settlements are restricted to business hours. With every technology entrepreneur trying to ‘improve the world’, there is the customary claim of inclusion with stablecoins helping provide access to underserved members of the community.