Business can go to talent when talent won't come to it

As the Indian response is shaping up, what can we do? I do believe when a nation is pushed, it pushes back. This pushback has begun. When pushed against the wall, you need to survive and fight back. Indian IT houses need to think this out carefully. The writing has always been on the wall and internal think tanks within companies have always ideated on this possibility. Our scenario-planning exercises have always visualised this eventuality. This is nothing new.

Our IT-led and -enabled enterprises have, over the years, hedged their bets across geographies. What started as a US-need-centric business is today hedged across geographies. India works across the world. Yes, the US is still the biggest market, but it certainly is not the only market. In that manner of speaking, an Amazon will face the bite of this action more than a TCS. The business response will, therefore, come from the biggest of American firms that use and depend on Indian resources.

When the resource cannot come to the company at economic cost, must the company go to the resource then? Therein lays a salivating thought for India. I do believe action on this will come from American companies and not by hands-tied Indian ones. In the beginning, they will test the legality of this presidential action, and if it holds, I do believe business will go where it makes sense to go. The large number of global capability centres (GCCs)—1,900 at the last count—that have made Indian soil their home are examples of how businesses go where it makes sense to go. These GCCs have been set up in India not only because India is hungry for them (that as well). They are here because they are hungry for India and what it offers them. It makes excellent business sense to be at the centre of talent. Either go where the talent is, or like in the old days, bring the talent in. That paradigm will change and there lays the big opportunity for India.

Yes, a lot of our youngsters will lose the opportunity to live in the US and enjoy the American life and lifestyle, but home is where the heart is. My Bengaluru has bad traffic, but it’s not all that bad. We get the best dosas out here at prices that astound, particularly when you convert the dollar to the rupee. Come to Bengaluru.

Harish Bijoor | Brand guru & founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc

(Views are personal)

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)