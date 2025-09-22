The trouble with temporal minders of godly wealth

The first World Ayyappa Convention, backed by the CPI(M)- led Kerala government and presided over by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), took place in Pamba near Sabarimala on Saturday. Many allies of the CPI(M)—who face an assembly election next year—were part of the event. Every politician loves a rich god.

In late 2022, the TDB was caught in a scandal. Gold ornaments offered to Lord Ayyappa by devotees over decades were sent for remodelling to a goldsmith in Thiruvananthapuram. When they were returned, their weight had lessened considerably. The TDB claims the difference is only about 4 kg—standard wastage from refining. However, critics, including a temple advisory committee member, allege that up to 90 kg of material is missing, suggesting the gold was either stolen or swapped with inferior metal.

The Crime Branch, which comes directly under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is investigating the case. Naturally, it is not in a hurry to conclude its findings. The case is once again at the centre of state politics, with the opposition interpreting the convention as a cynical exercise to win over believers and convert bhakti into the only thing of political value—votes.

God is big business. Sabarimala attracts over 20 million devotees in a typical pilgrimage season. The TDB’s annual income from the shrine is estimated to be well over ₹500 crore. This is admittedly less than the income of the Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, which has an annual footfall of 8-10 million but generates an estimated ₹600-800 crore, thanks to its year-round operations and gold reserves of approximately 2,500 kg.

To put the temple business in perspective, both these rich temples in Kerala are inferior in income and influence to the titan of temples in India, Tirumala Tirupati. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams oversees 25-30 million annual pilgrims, stores over 9 tonnes of gold, and collects over ₹1,500 crore in yearly donations.

Another prominent Kerala temple in the news is Sree Padmanabhaswamy in Thiruvananthapuram. In 2011, the opening of the temple’s ‘Vault B’ unveiled a treasure of gold, diamonds, and artefacts valued at about ₹1.2 lakh crore, making it one of the richest places of worship in the world. These are India’s gods of gold. Can politics be far behind?