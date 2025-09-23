Why the region's youth are putting politicos on notice

What is common between the unrest seen in the recent past in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? It is the pent up public anger against the entire political class. In all the three countries in India’s neighbourhood, people had given a fair chance to almost all political formations available as options. When they realised that none of the alliances are rising to the popular expectations of corruption-free, efficient state-craft, their anger erupted like a volcano.

Another important similarity is that young people, mostly belonging to Gen Z, taking to the streets and rejecting all established political parties lock, stock and barrel. This was an indication of anxiety, as the message of ‘We have lost our patience!’ coming from the young generations of these countries was too clear to be missed.

It’s true that hastily drawn, simplistic conclusions may lead us to more confusion, as the role of deep state and similar factors that are beneath the surface need further probe. Still, at least four important factors are emerging as lessons for all democracies in general, and developing countries in particular. These lessons are about failure of the political class to deal with the intricacies of democratic governance, repeatedly experiencing lack of patience from Gen Z, coupled with absence of intergenerational dialogues, the impact of illusions created by social media, and perhaps the supremely important factor of abject bankruptcy of political parties as democratic institutions. It would not be an exaggeration to suggest that all these factors are at the backdrop of the turmoil in Nepal and were also present in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to a fair extent.

First, the intricacies of democratic governance. Unfortunately, many make the mistake of taking a skewed approach towards democracy and try to equate it with elections. They ignore what several researchers and academics like Pippa Norris of Harvard Kennedy School have repeatedly said about the need for liberal democratic values going hand in hand with efficient state-craft for democracies to sustain. And for efficient state-craft, the prerequisite is efficient elected representatives. But sadly, in most representative democracies, electability of a candidate obviously dominates and the quality or ability to govern on his/her part is pushed to the periphery.

Add to this the mounting pressures of populism and incapacity of the political classes to deal with them adroitly. One more factor common to the uprisings in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is the fact that practically none had any inkling of what was in store till the sudden outburst of popular anger. This also shows how the political classes—both ruling as well as in opposition—were miles away from the ground realities.