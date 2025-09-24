What a student union poll indicates about Bangladesh's future

While the similarities between the causes of the recent upheavals in Dhaka and Kathmandu have been highlighted, the differences in administrative reactions are also telling. The interim government in Nepal has promised to hold elections within 6 months, whereas Bangladesh’s interim government has procrastinated by insisting on reforms before elections. Facing domestic and international pressure, the Muhammad Yunus regime has finally proclaimed elections will be held in February 2026—more than 17 months after Sheikh Hasina was overthrown.

The Yunus regime is in a vice-like grip of Jamaat-e-Islami, the country’s foremost Islamist organisation, and of the Islamist-oriented student leaders who led the revolt against Hasina. Promising sweeping reforms and establishing several commissions to recommend them are the hallmarks of the Yunus regime. The regime has facilitated the rise of Islamist parties and other radical groups. Lawlessness has continued despite the presence of a combined army-police force.

Human rights organisations have logged thousands of incidents of communal violence against minorities— mainly Hindus, but also Buddhists, Christians, Ahmadis, and Sufi groups. Many such attacks were pre-planned and the Yunus-regime has remained a spectator at best. A February 2025 UN report accused the interim government of failing to act against the perpetrators of communal violence.

The international concern on persecution of minorities led Yunus to visit the revered Dhakeshwari temple and publicly say the right things: “Whatever faith or ideology one follows, whether rich or poor, every person is first and foremost a citizen. All rights of citizens are guaranteed in the Constitution.” Yunus visited the temple along with A F M Khalid Hossain, the religious affairs advisor to the interim government who is also vice-president of the radical organisation Hefazat-e-Islam.

Hefazat has demanded Islamisation of Bangladesh by introducing Sharia law, removing all statues from public places, changing the national anthem written by Rabindranath Tagore, and expunging all text from school books written by Hindu writers. It spearheaded the campaign against Chinmoy Das, who had called on Hindus to demand their rights as citizens.