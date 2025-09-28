Blame policy failures, not the courts

I am not entirely thrilled with how the judiciary functions in terms of its recent decisions affecting the country’s polity, nor am I a great votary of the processes and procedures the higher courts follow in respect of listing and disposing of matters. I also believe that the problems in the functioning of the collegium system of appointments to the higher judiciary need urgent attention.

However, it came as an utter surprise to me when Sanjeev Sanyal, the former Principal Economic Advisor to the Government of India and now a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, went on a diatribe against the judiciary recently, alleging that the judicial system in our country was the single largest roadblock to rapid economic growth and for India becoming Viksit Bharat. He lamented the judiciary’s inability to enforce contracts in time and to deliver justice. A major overhaul in the judicial ecosystem was the need of the hour, he said.

As far as infrastructure development is concerned, the government, he said, will manage that. He claimed that unless the legal system is aligned to deliver at a rapid pace, no matter what happens in other parts of the economy, we will never be able to achieve our goal of Viksit Bharat, and that our legal processes need to be radically changed, including the need for a cultural transformation. He argued that instead of the judiciary congratulating itself for what it has done so far and blaming our colonial legacy, it needs a radical transformation.

He referred to recent developments in relation to mediation, saying that it is not a solution to the economic problems we face; mandatory mediation in commercial disputes creates problems and delays resolution of disputes, and that 98–99 percent of mediations fail. I was delighted to note that he believed that merit should be the basis of appointments to the higher judiciary.