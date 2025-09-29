Beyond Gaza's rubble: A diplomatic map India must read

Another undercurrent is visible in West Asia itself. Saudi Arabia, once close to normalising ties with Israel under US sponsorship, has recoiled in the face of Gaza’s devastation. Riyadh has instead inched towards a defence arrangement with Pakistan. While not quite a Nato-style guarantee, reports suggest discussions on structured security cooperation, even an “Article 5-like” assurance. For Riyadh, this hedging diversifies security partnerships beyond Washington. For Islamabad, it is a chance to recover relevance in the Arab world by aligning visibly with the Palestinian cause.

For India, these developments carry two implications. First, Pakistan’s standing in West Asia, dented in recent years, may rise again—complicating India’s own Gulf partnerships. Second, Saudi discomfort with Washington’s Israel tilt may eventually push Riyadh towards new alignments, where India will need to position itself with dexterity to safeguard its energy and diaspora interests.

Israel’s military strength is unquestioned, but its inability to end the war on its terms exposes the limits of force in urban, asymmetrical conflict. The more rubble Gaza accumulates, the less the world sees Israeli “victory”, and the more it rallies to Palestine’s diplomatic cause.

India has historic ties with Palestine and flourishing bonds with Israel. New Delhi has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire, condemned terrorism, and affirmed support for a two-state solution. That balance should continue. But India must also prepare for a future where Palestine’s diplomatic legitimacy hardens further, Israel remains militarily entangled, and the US struggles to contain trans-Atlantic divergence.

The Gulf, home to millions of Indian workers and vital energy arteries, is itself in flux. Saudi hedging is one symptom, Emirati caution another, and Iranian activism a third. A West Asia fragmented by new alignments will demand nuanced Indian diplomacy—principled enough to stand by Palestinian rights, pragmatic enough to preserve strategic partnerships with Israel and the US, and nimble enough to adjust as the diplomatic map redraws itself.

The war in Gaza shows that sheer military destruction is not victory. The battlefield has produced rubble, not resolution. Diplomacy—from recognitions in Europe and Australia to recalibrations in Riyadh—is steadily reshaping the region’s political landscape. Votes at the UN are once again acquiring strategic weight, amid quiet recalculations. India’s West Asia approach has been one of its foreign policy highmarks, demanding the same commitment and continuity. We must look well beyond Gaza’s rubble and read the diplomatic map being drawn across it.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) | Former Commander, Srinagar-based 15 Corps; Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir

