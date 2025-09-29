Indian knowledge systems need to be inclusive to live up to Constitution's spirit

Discussions about Indian knowledge systems (IKS) resurfaced after the University Grants Commission released its draft Learning Outcome-based Curriculum Framework, which aims to embed ‘ancient Indian wisdom’ across subjects. While the UGC has invited feedback on the framework, the draft is attracting scholarly criticism. Beyond its content, critics note that the framework abandons the multidisciplinary and holistic course model envisioned by the National Education Policy (2020), instead prioritising single-major pathways. With most credits allocated to discipline-specific courses, the framework leaves little room for multidisciplinary exploration.

While the goal of multidisciplinary education appears increasingly elusive, the LOCF continues to support the NEP’s flagship programme, IKS, through the inclusion of ‘Bharatiya philosophy’ across modules. To ‘decolonise’ and ‘indigenise’ education in India, the curriculum proposes, among other things, the study of Kautilya’s Arthashastra in commerce education, as well as the integration of ancient Indian conceptions of paramanu (atom) into chemistry. While the UGC’s endeavour to reclaim India’s ancient heritage may seem commendable, it raises deeper concerns about the erosion of scientific temper, risking an epistemic crisis.

The foundational principle underpinning IKS—Hindu exceptionalism—is not a recent development. Meera Nanda notes that the idea of Hinduism as a ‘religion of science’ has nearly a two-century-long history, one that exalted the Vedic tradition for its supposed “non-dogmatic rationalism” and “supersensory empiricism”. Swami Vivekananda most famously articulated this vision of modern science as a handmaiden of Hindu tradition in his 1893 address in Chicago. The confluence between Hinduism and modern science gained momentum during British colonial rule—caught in the tussle between rationalism and nationalism, self-critique and self-assertion, and reform and revival.

In independent India, the constitutional commitment to scientific enquiry is not enshrined in any grand clause, but rather embedded in the language of the Directive Principles. While Nehru’s solemn invocation of ‘scientific temper’ imagined science as a vehicle for national development, this vision soon gave way to inertia. Beyond a brief period of reform and self-critique, the Indian State lacked the political will to cultivate the social conditions necessary for fostering a new way of thinking among the masses. Nor did it succeed in realising the constitutional vision of science as a normative enterprise—one that should be practised, safeguarded, and subjected to critique within democratic institutions through active civic participation.