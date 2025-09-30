Horace Alexander: A distant keeper of Gandhian faith

It is commonplace to say that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi made deep connections and commanded a loyal following not just within India, but from outside too. But it is true that only a few of his friends and collaborators in faraway lands are remembered and celebrated. Many significant ones have, over time, quietly gone behind the curtains of amnesia.

A new generation of Indians may benefit from their resurrection with a simple hope that it may cross-pollinate a new wave of idealism that may anywhere be in the making. But then, idealism itself has not remained a simple construct anymore. It is difficult to say if we are in the age of ruinous indifference or deliberate pragmatism. Perhaps this is unfair cynicism when it is the 156th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth tomorrow.

As the violence of words and the noise of war engulfs us, when a whole category of idealists who were seen as conscientious objectors of war, as pacifists, peaceniks and disarmament activists have become extinct, it may be relevant to recall on Gandhi’s birthday one of his most devoted and significant Quaker friends and followers: Horace Alexander. He was a Britisher who had shifted to the US in the late 1960s and lived there to be centenarian. He was 20 years younger to Gandhi, and till the very end evaluated everything he saw with a sparkling Gandhian lens.

Alexander visited India for the first time in 1927-28, and was introduced to Gandhi by none other than Charles Freer ‘Dinabandhu’ Andrews. Andrews had written to Alexander in September 1927 from Rabindranath Tagore’s Shantiniketan on how to track and meet Gandhi while in India. Alexander met Gandhi for the first time in March 1928 at the Sabarmati ashram.

However, the primary reason for Alexander’s 1927 visit was not to see Gandhi. Andrews had persuaded him to fight the opium addiction in India from which the British government derived a large revenue. While at the League of Nations conference the same year for the limitation of drugs, Alexander had received a wire from Gandhi, the first serious communication between them, which urged him to tell the conference that India wanted prohibition of drugs except for medicinal purposes.