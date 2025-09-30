Telangana to move towards manufacturing, green energy, agri-value chains

Telangana has long been recognised as a burgeoning IT hub, with Hyderabad contributing significantly to India’s software exports. However, the evolving global landscape necessitates a broader focus on diverse sectors to ensure sustainable employment growth. The recent increase in H-1B visa fees underscores the importance of strengthening domestic industries to provide ample opportunities for the state’s youth.

Robust investment inflows and job creation

Over the past 18 months, Telangana has attracted substantial investments across various sectors. Notably, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 in Davos, the state secured commitments amounting to Rs 1.79 lakh crore through 20 MoUs.

These investments are poised to generate approximately 80,000 jobs, with significant contributions from companies like Amazon AWS, Sun Petrochemicals and Megha Engineering. Additionally, in 2025, the state entered into 26 agreements totaling Rs 1.78 lakh crore, further bolstering employment prospects in IT, data centres, energy, life sciences, food processing and aerospace sectors.

Recent approvals include a Rs 3,745 crore investment from multinational companies such as Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, JSW UAV Limited and Toshiba Transmission and Distribution System. These projects are expected to create over 1,500 jobs, highlighting the state’s appeal to global investors.