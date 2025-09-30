Telangana to move towards manufacturing, green energy, agri-value chains

Telangana has long been recognised as a burgeoning IT hub, with Hyderabad contributing significantly to India’s software exports. However, the evolving global landscape necessitates a broader focus on diverse sectors to ensure sustainable employment growth. The recent increase in H-1B visa fees underscores the importance of strengthening domestic industries to provide ample opportunities for the state’s youth.
Robust investment inflows and job creation
Over the past 18 months, Telangana has attracted substantial investments across various sectors. Notably, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 in Davos, the state secured commitments amounting to Rs 1.79 lakh crore through 20 MoUs.
These investments are poised to generate approximately 80,000 jobs, with significant contributions from companies like Amazon AWS, Sun Petrochemicals and Megha Engineering. Additionally, in 2025, the state entered into 26 agreements totaling Rs 1.78 lakh crore, further bolstering employment prospects in IT, data centres, energy, life sciences, food processing and aerospace sectors.
Recent approvals include a Rs 3,745 crore investment from multinational companies such as Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, JSW UAV Limited and Toshiba Transmission and Distribution System. These projects are expected to create over 1,500 jobs, highlighting the state’s appeal to global investors.
Manufacturing: Scaling for jobs
The state’s industrial policy has facilitated the establishment of numerous industries, resulting in significant investments and job creation. The state’s focus on attracting manufacturing units, particularly in electronics, medical devices and agro-machinery, has been instrumental in diversifying its industrial base. The ongoing expansion of industrial parks and infrastructure further supports this growth trajectory.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emphasised the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s education system. He announced the formulation of a new Telangana Education Policy (TEP) with a 25-year vision, aiming to integrate language, communication, knowledge, skills and sports to enhance youth employability at the global level and alleviate poverty.
The Telangana MSME Policy 2024, launched by the chief minister, aims to address key challenges faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With an investment of Rs 4,000 crore over five years, the policy focuses on land acquisition, finance, raw materials, skilled labour, market access and technology. The goal is to create over five lakh jobs in the MSME sector within the next five years, boosting Telangana’s industrial output by 30%.
Renewable energy: Installations, job potential
India’s renewable energy sector has witnessed remarkable growth, with substantial additions to solar and wind capacities. Telangana, with its favourable policies and resources, is well-positioned to capitalise on this expansion. The state’s initiatives in promoting solar parks, rooftop installations and battery storage solutions are expected to generate numerous employment opportunities in installation, maintenance and grid integration.
Infra and construction: Sustained demand
Telangana’s ongoing infrastructure projects, including irrigation systems, metro expansions and urban development, continue to drive demand for skilled labour. The multiplier effect of infrastructure investment ensures continuous employment opportunities across various trades and professions.
Agriculture and value chains: The agrarian shift
Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Telangana’s economy. However, the focus is shifting towards value-added agriculture, encompassing food processing, cold chains and export-oriented activities.
This transition aims to enhance rural employment and reduce distress migration by creating sustainable livelihoods within the agricultural sector.
Healthcare and allied services
The expansion of healthcare facilities and services in Telangana has led to increased demand for medical professionals, technicians and support staff.
The state’s emphasis on healthcare infrastructure development ensures a steady influx of employment opportunities in this sector.
Strategic skill development
To align with the evolving job market, there is a concerted effort to enhance skill development programmes in Telangana. Emphasis is being placed on vocational training in areas such as renewable energy systems, manufacturing processes, agriculture technologies and healthcare services. These initiatives aim to equip the youth with the necessary skills to thrive in emerging industries.
Telangana’s proactive approach in attracting diverse investments and fostering industrial growth positions it as a leader in employment generation.
By continuing to focus on manufacturing, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture value chains and healthcare, the state is paving the way for a robust and sustainable employment landscape for its youth.