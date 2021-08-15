Celebrating independence: At 75, India taking on a global role

Murugesh R Nirani By

As we celebrate the 75th Independence Day, ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, soaked in patriotic fervour, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow Indians. What a delightful and joyous moment for all of us! On this day in 1947, India became the world’s largest democracy after winning Independence from British colonialists who ruled this country for over 200 years.

A nation of 1.3 billion will be eagerly waiting to watch and listen when the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi unfurls the Tricolour and delivers his Independence Day speech for the eighth consecutive time that will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The PM had launched ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ in Gujarat on March 12 after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and all the martyrs who lost their lives fighting for Independence. March 12, 2021, marked the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha. The year-long celebrations will culminate on August 15, 2022.

The country today stands at a crucial juncture amid changing geopolitical scenarios and a post-Covid new world order. Thanks to the dynamic leadership of our PM Narendra Modi, the world has been noticing India and taking it seriously. India is playing its role befitting its stature and gaining prominence at the global level like never before.

Our brave armed forces are giving a befitting reply to our neighbours who are getting aggressive along the LoC and LAC. The growing strategic ties with the USA, the Quad initiative, relationships with the ASEAN, the EU, balancing ties with Israel, Iran, Arab countries and relations with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives demonstrate Modi government’s deft handling of foreign policy and national security.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc and posed unprecedented challenges. The Union Government ramped up health infrastructure, production of vaccines, medical oxygen and streamlined vaccination programmes. Taking it as a challenge, the Modi government has vaccinated more than 50 crore people in just a few months. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, free cooking gas, food grains and financial aid are being provided to crores of people. People living below the poverty line have drastically reduced in the last few years.

The ‘National Education Policy’ will transform the education system and create opportunities. And Karnataka is the first state in India to implement NEP. The performance of the Indian Olympic contingent and the way PM Modi motivated them was heartening. The government is encouraging industries including MSMEs, startups and exporters with sops to make India self-reliant and an integral part of global supply chains. Eliminating retrospective taxation and decriminalization of some industrial laws will boost investor confidence and ensure ease of doing business.

The new Karnataka team, headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, will work with a new resolve and commitment. As Industries Minister, I’ve set my goals and priorities. The biggest challenge is addressing the unemployment problem, attracting more investments, maintaining Karnataka’s lead position in industries and its reputation as a major destination for investors. Karnataka has always been known for its investor-friendly atmosphere, and we’ll continue to extend support to industrialists and ensure ease of doing business.

Karnataka’s contribution to the freedom struggle was immense and historically very significant. The fights and movements of several rulers of princely states, revolutionaries and rebellions such as Kittur revolution and Vidurashwatha movement (known as South India’s Jallianwala Bagh) are etched in the history of Indian freedom struggle.

The challenges are aplenty, so are the grit and determination of this government. It’s time we shed our differences and strengthen the hands of the PM and realise the dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ a self-reliant India. Taking India to greater heights and making it a Vishwa Guru would be a befitting tribute to our martyrs on the 75th Independence Day.

Murugesh R Nirani, Industries Minister