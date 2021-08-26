STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Columns

The reality of climate change & what must be done

Climate change is widespread and intensifying. The question that arises is whether we can reduce or stop it by changing our lifestyles and consumption.

Published: 26th August 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha

Wildfires are raging; Greece recently faced 600 wildfires in 12 places. People are traumatised and in a state of shock. Canada and California went through a similar experience a few weeks ago. Canada is again preparing for the next wave. Wildfires have affected large parts of Australia and even Siberia. Germany witnessed huge floods a month ago that washed away many houses and properties. The Himalayan glaciers are melting, creating landslides and floods. In the last few years, we have seen a large amount of floods, earthquakes and wildfires all over the world.

Climate change is real. It is widespread, rapid and intensifying. That is the key finding of the latest scientific report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It finds changes in the earth’s climate in every region and across the whole climate system.

Many changes are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years. Some, such as the continued rise in sea level, are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years. The report points to strong and sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to limit climate change. Benefits for air quality would come quickly, while global temperatures would take 20-30 years to stabilise. The report, issued by the IPCC’s Working Group I and approved by 195 member governments, is the first in a series leading up to the 2022 IPCC Sixth Assessment Report. It includes a closer look at the regional dimensions of climate change and builds on advances in attributing specific weather and climate events to climate change.

We need to realise fossil fuels are formed from the remains of living organisms. Coal is a non-renewable resource; it takes millions of years to develop and there is a limited amount of it. The conditions that would eventually create coal began to develop about 300 million years ago, during the Carboniferous period. However, considering the pace at which we are consuming coal for thermal power, steel, etc., it will be depleted soon.

Similarly, petroleum is a readily combustible fossil fuel that is composed mainly of carbon and hydrogen (thus known as a hydrocarbon). Its formation takes a significant amount of time, having begun to form millions of years ago.

Human beings, in their rush for growth and development, have depleted the reserves of coal and petroleum and used it at enormous speed to create goods and services that benefit the rich, thereby endangering the poor and the planet on which we live.

The question that arises, therefore, is whether we can reduce climate change, if not stop it, by changing our lifestyles and consumption. Clearly the rich and famous who control the world economy will not agree to live with a lesser standard of living. They will most certainly continue to further invent more luxuries, even if it endangers the earth. Elon Musk is not even leaving Mars. The question of sustainability lies in not doing anything that would further endanger the earth and our future.

We are already seeing some green shoots in this direction. The 193 member countries of the UN are thinking about this seriously. Many industries are moving towards sustainable development and making a conscious choice to use renewable energy from the sun and wind. They are planting more trees in and around their manufacturing plants to create an ecological balance. They are embracing inclusive capitalism and building skills, involving the communities living near them to create products and services that they can buy from the community, thereby improving their standard of living.

In India, we have 500-plus districts. If each industry makes it a goal to work towards sustainable development, plant more trees and reduce poverty by providing skill training, education, health and medical facilities, and using clean energy, a lot can be changed.

Another important area is to choose our lifestyle. The roots of the Greco-Roman philosophy lie in the West. Simplifying, much of it preaches that having a lot of pleasure gives a human being satisfaction and peace. The Greek and Roman empires were known for opulence, luxury, slavery, etc. To live well meant having huge palaces, large amounts of jewellery, clothes, many different cuisines, etc. The Eastern philosophy, on the other hand, preached that the realisation of God, renunciation, detachment, austerity, etc., provides real bliss. Both philosophies spread. It appears a larger cross-section of people followed the hedonistic model.

I am not passing any judgement about which model is correct. All I am trying to do is request you to exercise a choice about what to want to have, how much of it you want and whether you want non-degradable plastics and malls that guzzle huge amounts of electricity and create global warming. We need to ask whether there is any necessity to kill two billion animals for consumption and luxury. Can we stop eating dead animals twice a week?

We need to ask, do rich nations need 800 million booster vaccination doses for Covid-19 when 70% of the world has not had even one dose? These are moral questions.

Ashoke K Maitra

Founder and CEO, Sri Ramakrishna International Institute of Management

(ashoke.maitra@gmail.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Climate change
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp