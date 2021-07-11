STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recipe for success 

Here are some amazing mind management techniques that have the power to transform your life and enrich the overall experience

For representational purposes

Desiring success is our integral nature. Nobody desires to fail, and hence, success is the universal intention in humankind. But what is success? Often people chase it in fame, wealth, or status. But after attaining all these, they still find themselves unhappy and unfulfilled. True success is not determined by what we have but by what we are. When we strive to be the best we can be and do the best we can do, that is when we experience deep fulfilment from within. And that is a truly successful life. 

Astonishingly, the biggest asset we possess in the pursuit of success is within us. What is that? Our mind. When managed properly, the mind can become our best ally, but if allowed to run wild, it steals our inner peace and undermines all our productive endeavours. That is why it is so important to learn how to manifest the potential of the mind. 

Here are some mind management techniques based on spiritual knowledge and practical wisdom.  Their implementation will bestow happiness, success, and fulfilment. Develop positive mindsets: The attitudes we harbour habitually within ourselves become our mindsets.  They are our customary ways of thinking, which have become an integral part of our personality.  These mindsets can either work in our favour by flooding our consciousness with positivity or against us by plunging our mind into negativity.

Fortunately for us, harmful mindsets can be replaced by productive ones, without any prerequisite for external situations or resources. All we need to do is to change the way we think and feel. If we can train our mind and intellect, their immense potential will get unlocked. Reiterating beneficial thoughts of optimism, hope, and faith, while rejecting negative thoughts, is a great way of developing a positive mindset. In doing so, we will naturally think in productive ways in every situation.Proper mindsets are thus the forte of successful people. They are masters of their emotions and know how to manage their moods in any situation.

Develop your willpower and discipline: Growing willpower means committing ourselves to small acts of self-control to attain success in our endeavours. This will enable you to do what is right even when you do not feel like it. True freedom in life comes only when discipline becomes a way of life. In this way, the mind and the senses get trained to become subservient to the higher purpose of our intellect. Only then can we have the opportunity to be good, to do good, and to feel good.

Those who have not learnt to deny the tugging of their mind always have a problem with seeking stimulation. Their mind keeps jumping from one distraction to the next, trying to get the next quick hit of dopamine for the brain. They become addicts to the ephemeral gratification of the mind and senses, and rotate amongst various unproductive activities such as channel surfing, web browsing, drinking, chatting, and the like. Thus, the ability for deep and focused work requires the mindset of discipline.

Just as we build a muscle with exercise, our willpower can be enhanced by exerting it. We can set up both kinds of willpower challenges for ourselves: ‘I will’ (do the beneficial) and ‘I won’t’ (partake in the pleasurable but not beneficial). Then, by repeatedly flexing the willpower muscle, we will develop our self-control.

Utilise the power of habits to transform the mind and achieve your goals: Habits play a significant role in the success of our life. High performers invest time in forming and mastering productive habits to achieve their goals. They harness the brain’s ability for conditioning to become proficient in their works and maximise output. We too can do the same. Whether it be weight control, learning a new skill, or growing our personality, we can utilise the power of habits to reframe our mind and realise our objectives.  

Just as a rocket expends more fuel during take-off than in the rest of its flight, similarly the ‘lift-off’ in the process of forging new habits is the most difficult. It requires developing and exercising the muscle of willpower. With sufficient repetition, the new behaviour or thought develops into a new habit, replacing the old one.

Similarly, to change old habits, we must repeatedly convince ourselves of the benefits that will accrue from changing these detrimental habits. We must also reflect deeply about the pain that will be caused by not changing them. In this way, we can train our mind to develop beneficial habits and accomplish great feats.

The mind management techniques shared within have the power to transform your life and enrich your life experience. Consistent practice of these will lead to mastery of your mind and emotions for quality living.The writer is a yogi, spiritual teacher, bhakti saint, an authority on mind management, and the founder of JKYog

