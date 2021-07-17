Cloudy with a chance of cocktails

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 17th July 2021 12:14 AM

Try a delicious twist to accompany the stormy evenings with these easy-tomake- cocktails. (Representational Image)

BENGALURU : The monsoon season always brings happiness because everyone loves the cool weather and piping hot tea. But you can multiply your satisfaction by curating special blends consisting of whiskey, gin or dark rum and spice it up to get over the nip in the air. Try a delicious twist to accompany the stormy evenings with these easy-tomake- cocktails.

Let your inner bartender emerges to whip up some unique cocktails this monsoon. It’s always fun to experiment with your favourite liquor at home. While classic cocktails are the usual go-to choice, with a few helpful tips and expertise in your craft, you can add a twist to your cocktails by adding some tasteful herbs and spices.

We thought involving tea and some spices would entice people and decided to give it a shot. While brandy with hot water is the regular favourite in the monsoon, hot toddy is another favourite and many pubs and bars are putting it on their menu. Here are some cocktails to try since these hit the spot during a rainy afternoon or evening.

Kashmir Ki Kali

About it: A cocktail prepared by adding spiced black tea to whiskey.

Ingredients

Whiskey - 60 ml
Homemade
Kashmiri kahwa tea concoction -40 ml
Lime juice - 20 ml
Egg white - 1
Sugar syrup - 20 ml

METHOD
Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, fill it with ice cubes, shake vigorously and serve in a
whiskey tumbler glass. Garnish with a smoked star anise.

Dark Desire
About it: This cocktail is crafted by adding homemade fig syrup, mixed with dark rum and topped up with ginger ale over crushed ice. 

INGREDIENTS
Dark Rum - 60 ml
Homemade fig syrup - 40 ml
Lime juice - 15 ml
Mint leaves - 15

METHOD Add mint leaves in a collins glass, gently muddle to release the aroma of fresh mint leaves, add the lime juice and fig syrup and pour the dark rum inside. Fill the glass with crushed ice, pour in ginger ale and serve with a paper straw and wooden stir stick. Garnish with dehydrated lime wheel or dried fig.

(The author is the bar manager at Suzy Q by 1522)

