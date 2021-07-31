STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Columns

IBC the best bet for timely and effective resolution

The IBC has ushered in a new era of insolvency in India and put the nation on the map of insolvency jurisprudence in line with the global best practices.

Published: 31st July 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bankruptcy law.

For representational purposes

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, is an epochal legislation to bring a paradigm shift in the manner of resolution of stressed companies that were unable to pay off their debts. However, of late, numerous criticisms have surfaced that the IBC is facilitating high haircuts (lesser recovery than admitted claims) to the lenders, which is causing substantial losses of public monies. For instance, prominent financial journalist Sucheta Dalal, in her recent article in a leading blog, has criticised what she terms “ridiculous haircuts” being accepted by the lenders under the IBC.

The criticism of the IBC also seems to be fuelled by the fact that under it, the lenders have on average realised only around 40% of their total admitted claim (going as low as 6% in a certain case), and around 75% of the companies have faced liquidation instead of the desired resolution of insolvency. The critics seem to have relied upon two criteria: higher haircuts and “lesser resolution than liquidation” to assert that the IBC has turned out to be an instrument providing legitimacy to the loss of public money. Broadly, it is argued that the IBC is not facilitating the very purpose for which it was enacted, which is maximisation of the value of the stressed companies.

However, the critics have failed to appreciate that whether the IBC has been successful in facilitating the recovery of debts should be ascertained not by comparing the realised amount with the admitted claims, but rather by comparing the realised amount with the value of assets of a company under stress, i.e. liquidation value. It is absurd to even assert that the IBC ought to have facilitated the realisation of all admitted dues of lenders irrespective of the value of the assets of a company. Simply put, if a company having assets valued at `100 has total admitted dues of `500, it would be grossly unfair to criticise the IBC if the lenders realise only `186. As per a report published by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the lenders, till 31 March 2021, have realised around 186% of the liquidation value of the assets of the companies that were resolved by the IBC. According to the same report, lenders of more than 25% of the companies have realised more than twice the liquidation value of the respective firms. In this context, it is also relevant to mention that the IBC has revolutionised the recovery mechanism from the guarantors of the stressed companies, the constitutional validity of which has been successfully defended by the present government recently before the Supreme Court. Thus, the recovery rate will, in all probability, increase further in the coming times, since the lenders are likely to initiate insolvency proceedings against guarantors of the companies.

As regards the second limb of criticism that the companies are increasingly facing liquidation rather than insolvency resolution under the IBC, the critics have failed to take into account the fact that almost 74% of the companies that faced liquidation were already defunct at the time of initiation of the insolvency resolution process. For that matter, 35% of the companies successfully resolved through IBC were defunct and thus were given a new life by the law.

Further, there are allegations claiming collusive insolvency proceedings with the sole purpose of waiver of all liabilities of the stressed companies. Without commenting on the factual merits of such allegations, it would not be wrong to say that the IBC has a robust in-built mechanism to deal with such cases and provides for appropriate penalties including imprisonment for any collusion between stakeholders. In fact, in order to maximise the assets of the companies under stress, the IBC not only consolidates the existing assets of a company, but also has provisions to recover those that have been siphoned off by way of any previous fraudulent, preferential, undervalued or extortionate transactions, which is determined by way of an independent forensic audit.

Nevertheless, it is undeniable that there is a huge disparity between the value of assets of the companies under insolvency and the admitted dues against them, which leads to lower recovery. The remedy to this lies not in modifying the IBC, but in ensuring that the lenders exercise better due diligence while extending loans and also approaching the insolvency courts when the company under stress is still functional and operating. For instance, a company that is a going concern would have a greater value to its assets as compared to a firm that has become defunct.

Hence, we must not shy away from accepting that the IBC has ushered in a new era of insolvency in India and put the nation on the map of insolvency jurisprudence in line with the global best practices. We can safely assume that the Sisyphean endeavour of pushing the boulder of stressed assets up the hill of recovery again and again is done and dusted with. Now, the IBC provides the lenders with all the help required to reach the top of the hill.

(Views expressed are personal)

Anuj Tiwari, New Delhi-based advocate specialising in corporate criminal defence and insolvency laws (anuj@tiwarianuj.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp