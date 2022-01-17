STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Columns

Technology roasted in lockdown as we scroll up & down the screen of phone

Howsoever you may not want it, one ends up being a member of WhatsApp groups that have roots in the caste, region, and language.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

(Representational Photo | PTI)

So the lockdown, for all practical purposes, is here again; lockdown for the office-going, law-abiding, and such other people. The protocols issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) have put the shackles and one is back to doing what one does best in such a situation — scroll up and down on the screen of the phone.

This being the festive season of polls, pop-ups on the screen is full of political messages. And it would not be out of place to say that technology-enabled history rewriting is playing the biggest villain of Indian society, including politics.

Howsoever you may not want it, one ends up being a member of WhatsApp groups that have roots in the caste, region, and language. And there start the lessons in Indian history from ancient, to medieval and modern. Given the reporter’s itch, the writer habitually ends up reading these discourses and if nothing else pulls his own hair with dismay and disgust.

By the way of being a born Brahmin, in recent times one has received a video clip of how Akhilesh Yadav badmouths Brahmins. It is related to probably his days as chief minister where he is shown reprimanding a doctor, who happens to be a Brahmin. Source of the video needs no guessing, and soon there were counters and counter-counters, and then one lost the count of the Brahmin-bashing videos of every hue. There must be persecution stories floating for other castes too.

Then came a forward from a Delhi University college professor. It said Brahmins have been at the receiving end for no fault of theirs. To endorse his, the forward went on to mention that concept of caste was created by Ved Vyas, who was not born of Brahmin parents.  Now, who would check on Ved Vyas’ birth certificate!

Then came the advice on where should honeymooners pose for photographs. Goes without saying that it was targeted against the medieval monument of the Taj Mahal. It said that the white marble structure did not deserve the stature it enjoys worldwide as there was another monument – Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai which Sir Dorabji Tata built in the memory of his wife Lady Meherbai Tata, who died of leukemia. No denying the service which Tata Memorial Hospital has done for humanity especially the poor patients suffering from cancer, but isn’t it asking for too much from honeymooners to opt for a photo outside Tata Memorial instead of TajMahal?

Given the state of lockdown, advisories on the use of medicines from common cold to curing of Omicron too are arriving in a torrent. Well, WHO would be wondering about the resource base of the progenitors of this information.And of course the forward on the breach of Prime Minister’s security during a visit to Punjab. Some of these forwards have attributed such ‘astute planning’ to the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi that the top honchos of the Pakistan Army would be wondering about their capabilities.

Now talking of Punjab polls, which find a lot of space on the city pages of Delhi papers. The news largely is about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign. But an IITian like Kejriwal too would be cursing technology for the rerun of the videos of his activist days, preaching a Spartan lifestyle, which he doesn’t follow, going viral.

With the Election Commission extending the ban on public rallies till January 22, and with the Delhi Government in no mood to relax the Covid-related norms, one may be assured another week of absurd lessons from history to medicine. And unfortunately, there is no escape from it. 

Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp