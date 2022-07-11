Is it going to be Cong vs Cong?

Ramu Patil By

Just when Congress appeared to be gaining some momentum and looked to be on the upswing, troubles began erupting on multiple fronts. The central leaders' efforts to ensure unity in the faction-ridden state unit hardly have had any impact. The personal ambitions of some leaders seem to be overtaking the collective interests of the party.

Ironically, the trouble in Congress seems to be flaring days after former AICC president Rahul Gandhi held meetings with state unit president DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the party's strategy for the 2023 Assembly polls and ensure united efforts by all the leaders.

But even before the leaders returned from the national capital after their meetings with the top leadership, the party circles were abuzz with talks about Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash and the message it would send to party workers.

The event, planned by the former CM's followers, is causing much heartburn among his detractors within the party as it is being seen as an attempt to project him as a chief ministerial face. The celebrations in Davanagere in Central Karnataka early next month may see many big leaders including Shivakumar in attendance and posing for cameras together, but that will hardly reflect the true picture in the party.

The former CM's followers may justify their demand to project him as the party's CM face as he is among the tallest leaders in the party with a pan-Karnataka appeal. But the central leadership will be wary of any such move as Congress lost the 2018 Assembly polls under his leadership and this time around, the party is keen on getting all communities on board.

Given the need to take everyone along, collective leadership seems to be the only way forward. The party hopes to wean the Vokkaliga community away from the Janata Dal (Secular) and get support from at least a section of the dominant Lingayat community while retaining support from minorities and backward communities.

After Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa's exit from the top post, Congress sees an opportunity to get support from Lingayats who dumped the party after the unceremonious removal of Veerendra Patil from the CM's post in 1990.

However, as the BJP has made it clear that it will go to the polls under Bommai's leadership and Yediyurappa too will play an active role in the polls, the Congress' job of winning over the Lingayat community will not be easy.

In Old Mysuru, JDS will be fighting for its survival. With former PM HD Deve Gowda and party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy campaigning aggressively to retain the party's support base in the Vokkaliga heartland, Shivakumar and his party will find the task all the more difficult.

In the last few months, Congress managed to stop its losing streak, boost the morale among its workers to some extent, and also demonstrated resolve to fight BJP. Though its much-talked-about Mekedatu padayatra during the pandemic was ill-timed, it showed the party's intent and ability to take on the ruling disposition.

Congress leaders seem to take comfort in their internal surveys and a decent performance in Assembly by-polls, local bodies and legislative council polls. But internal bickering will most likely undo all the gains.

Leaders seem to be pulling in different directions instead of marching unitedly, especially at the home stretch of the battle. If not resolved in time, the situation may worsen during ticket distribution.

It will also do well for the party to take note of concerns expressed by veterans like KH Muniyappa and Veerappa Moily. Muniyappa was miffed over the party inducting leaders who had reportedly worked against him in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Former CM Moily had suggested that Congressmen shed exhibitionism and reach out to the workers.

The party first needs to resolve its internal contradictions before going into the big battle next year.

(The writer is our Associate Editor and can be reached at ramu@newindianexpress.com)