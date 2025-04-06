Can’t let vigilantes usurp the right to define dharma

Now no one can deny that it’s the duty of the police to maintain law and order, nip conspiracies in the bud and prevent violent communal flare-ups. However, the cops can’t be the Jury, Judge and Executioner at the same time. An accused can only be punished after due process of law by the courts.

Alas, the courts have repeatedly failed to protect the citizen from police atrocities. Much has been said about the process itself becoming punishment and there is no need to expatiate on that topic. If there are no effective judicial checks the rule of law can’t survive. What on surface appears to be a democracy is a virtual police state. It is shocking that so many young officers who have taken oath to protect the Constitution seem to have weak knees and spines of rubber. But why blame only the ambitious young who have sensed which way the wind is blowing?

Learned judges who routinely thunder from the bench most intriguingly follow a different logic while deciding cases. The draconian laws of contempt of court keeps critics petrified. Where specific cases need to be highlighted as hypocrisy, bigotry and partisan conduct, the public discourse is directed to the Constitution, the state envisaged by our founding fathers and how we have strayed from the course.