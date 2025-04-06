Entrepreneurship is Answer to Sliding Job Placements

A few days ago a rather disturbing news item announced that IIT Roorkee’s recent campus placement process left many of its graduating students without any job. This is worrying. It can be quite demoralising and even worrying for the aspirants as well as the next generation of graduating students. However, this may be a good time for IIT Roorkee to examine several issues about the process of recruitments.

Our IITs could take a page or two out of the leaves of entrepreneurial traditions that have been set up in at least two of the IITs—Madras and Bombay. More than 20 years ago, IIT Madras set up a pioneering in-campus activity in the form of an entrepreneurship park. Several success stories of startups have emanated from this park. Some years ago two just-graduated students found themselves in highly unsatisfactory jobs after their on-campus placements. They got in touch with one of their former teachers and poured out their woes in terms of lack of any creative activities. Their professor realised that these two were quite good at creative thinking. He used to full advantage the facilities and opportunities that the newly established on-campus entrepreneurial park offered. He managed to secure some basic funding for the two students and gave them a free hand at experimenting through the various technological and computational facilities that had been set up at the park. Soon enough these students came up with a potentially good and rewarding idea and the upshot is that their startup to manufacture well-made and highly innovatively designed electric scooters has become quite a success. In addition, IIT Madras holds a small stake in the enterprise and so it has been a win-win situation for all concerned. I have just singled out one such project from the several stories that have grown around the successes at the park.