Cripple the conscience to beat boredom

A tech billionaire was obliging enough to spill the squalid secrets about his ugly divorce. There were allegations of an affair, demands for excessive sex, tax evasion and the world watched goggle-eyed as the exes embarked on a mudslinging match of monstrous proportions even stooping low enough to play ping-pong with their child. It was a horror-tragi-comedy and folks couldn’t get enough of it. Though most are willing to be distracted if damnable iterations of Aurangzeb and the Godhra riots end up on the big screen for them to get frenzied about.

Meanwhile, the genocide in Gaza continues unabated, although irrefutable evidence of unspeakable war crimes have been exhaustively documented. Most look the other way because they are too squeamish to view the footage of babies and pregnant women being executed, the rape of male detainees with broomsticks, and Israel’s wanton destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches. Besides, it has been over a year now and it is too sad, thereby entirely lacking amusement value. Ditto the war in Ukraine and the climate crisis. This sort of thing pricks the conscience and urges us to get off our backsides and do something to make the world a less hideous place. Nobody wants that. Trump and Elon Musk, for all their faults, are never boring. They offer paisa vasool fare. So what if they are hastening us towards inevitable doom? We don’t mind as long as we get our endorphin rush every step of the bloody way!

