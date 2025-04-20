The Mercantile Side of Buddhism

When we talk about Buddhism, we often think of otherworldliness, yet the earliest grand architectures and sculptures in India were funded by Buddhist merchants. These are found along trade routes. For example, over 500 rock-cut caves of Maharashtra were located along highways that connected the ports on the Konkan coast to the rich agricultural belts of the Godavari and Krishna river basins. Other sites of Buddhist monasteries include coastal Andhra, coastal Odisha, and the northern trade route connecting Mathura to the Swat Valley in northern Pakistan. All these places are where we find Buddhist art and architecture, and they were also major trade routes through which luxury goods from India travelled to different parts of the world in exchange for gold. In fact, Tibet was a major source of gold and borax. Gold came via the highways that connected Nepal to Tibet, and it was through these routes that Buddhism reached Tibet.

Merchants played a significant role in the spread of Buddhism. Across Southeast Asia, wherever Buddhists travelled, we find Buddhism spreading along river routes frequented by sea merchants who took advantage of the monsoon winds. Buddhist sites were famous for collecting and exchanging valuable commodities. From Southeast Asia came aromatic trees and spices and gold and silver. This was exchanged for textiles of South Asia and horses that came from Persia through India. Nearly 10% of Jataka tales are about merchants who are Bodhisattva or Buddha-to-be. They seek to inspire fairness, shrewdness, risk appetite, resilience, and quick thinking, which are equalities of a successful merchant.