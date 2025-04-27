From Pravasi Bharat to Nivasi Bharat

The sweeping executive orders of President Trump with direct impact on immigration and visas for students and the growing discontent and dissent in so far as leading university citadels like Harvard and Princeton are concerned is creating global ripples. The anti-semitic activism and DEI-based enrolment seem to be the double-barelled gun that Trump wants to silence. Such a trend is not new for those who recall Ronald Reagan’s winning 1966 California Governor campaign to clean Berkeley of such activism. The affected universities may have a combined endowment exceeding $200 billion and can endure financial duress. But, the pressure on university leadership is from a possible flight of intellectual capital to other destinations and a highly possible delay in any form of judicial intervention. Another intriguing factor is the funding freeze for science and technology for the erroneous views of humanities is also creating an interdisciplinary fracas. Be that as it may, what can happen on the home ground in India?

The ‘footloose index’ measures the attractiveness of countries for talented immigrants and in the recent ranking of 135 countries, Indians and Chinese in the US would want to relocate to Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy or New Zealand (top five destinations). Parking this on one side, the pre-Trumpian fall in visa for Indians willing to study in the US along with a huge drop in interest to study in the US for a postgraduate degree (sharp fall of over 30 per cent) should be seen as an opportunity for Indian higher education institutions (HEIs). The policies to retain students in India for graduate studies must be aimed with long-term clarity and vision for Viksit Bharat @2047. The loss of America’s inbound Indian talent must be dominantly India’s gain and not some other country’s. The Indian gain must come from Indian HEIs and not foreign education institutions opening campuses in India. To make this happen, Indian HEIs must be enthused and encouraged to freely experiment progressive transformations free from regimental regulations as pointed out by the 2024-25 Economic Survey. There cannot be a time more appropriate than now for the NEP 2020 promised Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) and in the HECI’s new charter, the need for Nivasi Bharat requires more policy lubricants than Pravasi Bharat in so far as higher education is concerned. Is anyone listening.