The Need for Privatisation of the Railways

The Indian economy embarked on a historical reform under PV Narasimha Rao in 1992. An economy that was stagnating under the weight of numerous large, unwieldy, and inefficient public sector institutions was set free through the systematic privatisation of erstwhile monopolistic institutions. License Raj died an unmourned death, and though one may argue the privatisation process wasn’t fast enough, it is tough to deny the benefits that followed. One only needs to look at the condition of airports before and after privatisation to get an idea. However, there is one institution that remains stuck in a time warp, and that is Indian Railways. A few eye candy trains, such as the Vande Bharat, and the renovation of some railway stations notwithstanding, the majority of Indian trains haven’t moved beyond what we had in the 1970s or before. There is no sector other than Railways that has such an absolute monopoly over its own sector.

The Indian Railways is struggling to serve millions of commuters daily. Despite all the window dressing, a typical railway station scene is no different from the era of black and white films. We can see families crowded under the flickering lights, waiting not just for trains but also for a semblance of order and safety in their journeys. With delays becoming increasingly frequent, overcrowded compartments, and outdated facilities, the resilience of this extensive network is at a breaking point. For many, the experience of rail travel has become synonymous with frustration rather than reliability. Obtaining a reserved seat is nearly impossible on any major route. And even if one manages to get a ticket, there is no guarantee that one can travel in the allotted seats. Ticketless travel has become the norm rather than the exception, mainly due to the difficulty in obtaining tickets.