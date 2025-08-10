Use the Green-eyed Monster as Your Muse

Can you name the one emotion that most of us experience at some time or the other, especially when we’re young, but rarely admit to? An emotion that we invariably try to cover up with a strained smile or a shrug of practiced indifference.

Well, that hot, uncomfortable sensation we feel in the gut when confronted by someone else’s good fortune is envy. It could be sparked by a colleague announcing a promotion or a friend posting about a fun trip or a neighbour buying a new car.

It doesn’t matter that we aren’t due for a promotion or free to go on holiday or looking for a new car. Our heart can’t help but sink when struck by ‘comparisonitis’. Envy is not based on logic. At that moment, we simply want what the others have, especially since we consider ourselves equal to, if not better than, them.

That’s where envy differs from jealousy. The latter is triggered by the fear of losing something we already have. It’s why we possessively grab our partner’s hand when a rival shows up. It’s a protective motion, sparked by a defensive emotion. Envy, on the other hand, is an active desire for what someone else has. We see a gap between our life and theirs, and feel an immediate, desperate urge to close that gap.