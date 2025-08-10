With the Right Vision, We can Convert Crisis into Opportunity

Perhaps the most visible is India’s utter isolation in the world, and the relative improvement in Pakistan’s position. In this, the souring of relations between Washington and New Delhi have already had significant impact. A delusional Trump, who feels swindled out of a Nobel Peace Prize, has publicly repeated his claim of having mediated the Indo-Pak ceasefire at least 29 times. The Indian side continues to rebuff these claims, albeit without directly confronting Trump, as in Prime Minister Modi’s statement in Parliament, that no other country intervened and stopped India from carrying out the strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, and that India stopped its offensive after achieving 100 per cent of its objectives. Crucially, there is clear evidence that New Delhi now stands alienated from all of the three great powers: US, China and Russia. Further, all the nonsense we have swallowed over the past decade of emerging as a counter to China, should be immediately and completely abandoned.

The unthinking adventurism of Op Sindoor has also exposed national vulnerabilities and the sheer folly of military theatrics, absent a reality-based evaluation of capacities, capabilities and preparedness. The limited tactical success of destroying nine targeted terrorist locations, and even of fighting off the Pakistani retaliation across a wide front along our western borders—after the first losses to our air resources—may be conceded, but the strategic vulnerabilities that have subsequently been laid bare have been devastating to India’s global standing and the nation’s sense of security. It is now common knowledge that China shared critical surveillance, targeting and jamming resources with Pakistan during Op Sindoor, and the two countries have now been brought even closer together. Pakistan has an accelerated weapons and capabilities acquisition programme with China, which far outstrips the pace of anything India would be able to devise. Crucially, moreover, China has declared its commitment to protect Pakistan’s ‘security and sovereignty’ against any future challenge.