Learn from the Fortitude of Animals

On a thick green cloth that divided segments of a walkway at a UN summit, I watched an orange tussar moth sit quietly. As a ‘silent observer’ myself, the moth seemed an extension of people like us—those who are meant to take in the proceedings with a touch of distance.

This monsoon, I watched moths swarm to a light on the porch. In torchlight, their eyes shine like a tiger’s at night. In soft porchlight, they look monochromatic—as if their colours are reduced to greys and browns. We know them simply as the suicidal ‘moths to the flame’. (During power cuts in the 90s, you may remember studying by candlelight, and moths colliding with the wicks of the flame periodically, like soldiers presenting themselves for a difficult military exercise). Yet the unassuming ‘brown’ moths are multi-coloured and multi-faceted, presenting an array of curiosities and clever adaptations to the world.

In order to confound bats that hunt them, moths have evolved feathery tails which scramble bat echolocation. Many moths are active at night, having learned to navigate the dark. They pollinate flowers that open for them—you may have noticed many night-blooming flowers are white in colour. White shines in the dark, but these flowers often also have ultraviolet patterns that are invisible to us, but like beacons to moths.

Perhaps moths, more than butterflies, are the ones you share your home with. There is often a quiet moth on the windowsill, dying at the threshold of the opening in case the window doesn’t open. There may be another moth that comes in when it rains, a third that is as small as your nail.