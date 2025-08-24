The ECI must know that trust is the currency of democratic institutions

India’s democratic fabric is once again under scrutiny, not from external forces but from within its sacred institutions. The recent allegations of “vote theft” by Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi have escalated into a full-blown crisis of credibility for the Election Commission of India (ECI)—an institution whose independence is fundamental to our democracy’s survival.
The spectacle unfolding before us is troubling. On one side stands Rahul Gandhi, armed with constituency data from Mahadevapura, alleging voter list manipulation that may have cost his party dozens of seats. On the other side, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar demands an affidavit under oath or an apology within a week, standing behind procedural shields rather than a transparent investigation.
Let’s be clear: the substance of Gandhi’s allegations may or may not have merit. But when the Leader of Opposition in the world’s largest democracy raises concerns about electoral integrity in Parliament, the response cannot be bureaucratic deflection and ultimatums.
The CEC’s press conference was a masterclass in missing the point. His assertion that “vote theft cannot happen” because “a voter can press the button only once” conveniently sidesteps the actual allegation—manipulation of voter rolls. His bizarre argument that sharing voter data would compromise the privacy of “mothers, daughters-in-law, and daughters” reeks of desperate deflection rather than serious engagement.
The most troubling aspect of the ECI’s response has been its stubborn refusal to release machine-readable voter data. Their insistence on providing only barely legible PDF formats suggests an institution more concerned with controlling information than facilitating transparency. In a digital age where data analysis is fundamental to accountability, this stance seems deliberately obstructive.
The Bihar electoral roll controversy further darkens this picture. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has removed a staggering 6.5 million names, including 2.2 million supposedly “dead” voters. Such massive purges just months before critical state elections demand extraordinary explanation and transparency, not defensive posturing. When the CEC claims that deletion of 22 lakh “dead” voters represents accumulated unreported deaths over 20 years (not six months), one must ask: Why the sudden urgency to purge these names? If these were known issues for two decades, why address them in such haste now?
The Commission’s insistence that complainants follow rigid procedures and timelines appears calculated. By demanding affidavits and setting a deadline after which “no complaints will be entertained,” the ECI seems to be creating technical escape hatches. This approach evokes the 45-day time limit for CCTV footage that conveniently expired before allegations could be thoroughly investigated.
The Supreme Court’s observation that this appears to be “a case of trust deficit, nothing else” is a profound understatement. Trust is the currency of democratic institutions, and the ECI is haemorrhaging it rapidly. Election authorities exist not just to conduct free and fair elections, but to demonstrate convincingly that they are free and fair. When doubts arise—regardless of their source—the imperative is to address them substantively rather than procedurally. Democracy requires not just the fact of integrity but its transparent demonstration. The ECI’s righteous indignation that they stand “like a rock” with voters rings hollow when accompanied by bureaucratic obstruction. A truly confident commission would welcome scrutiny.
If the allegations are baseless, then releasing machine-readable data would quickly expose them as such. If irregularities exist, the public deserves to know. Either way, opacity serves no democratic purpose.
The world watches as India, which prides itself as democracy’s global standard-bearer, allows its electoral process to be questioned. International observers note the contradiction between our technological sophistication in many areas and our antiquated approach to electoral transparency.
Should the ECI continue this path of technical deflection, the Supreme Court must intervene decisively. The court’s preliminary observations in the Bihar case suggest judicial reluctance to engage deeply with these issues, but constitutional duty may soon demand otherwise. The integrity of our electoral process is too fundamental to leave to institutional self-regulation when that regulation appears compromised.
The beauty of democracy lies in its self-correcting mechanisms—the capacity for institutions to be questioned and to respond with evidence rather than indignation. By hiding behind technicalities and deadlines, the ECI undermines these mechanisms and, consequently, democracy itself.
The Commission must understand that in matters of electoral integrity, the burden of proof lies with the institutions, not the citizens questioning them. Its primary obligation is not to political parties or even to procedure, but to the voter’s right to absolute confidence in the electoral process.
The ECI claims to stand “like a rock” with Indian voters. But rocks can also be barriers—impenetrable, unyielding, and ultimately obstacles to the transparency that democracy demands. The people are watching, and history will judge whether our electoral guardians chose to be foundations of democracy or stumbling blocks in its path.