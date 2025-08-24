The ECI must know that trust is the currency of democratic institutions

India’s democratic fabric is once again under scrutiny, not from external forces but from within its sacred institutions. The recent allegations of “vote theft” by Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi have escalated into a full-blown crisis of credibility for the Election Commission of India (ECI)—an institution whose independence is fundamental to our democracy’s survival.

The spectacle unfolding before us is troubling. On one side stands Rahul Gandhi, armed with constituency data from Mahadevapura, alleging voter list manipulation that may have cost his party dozens of seats. On the other side, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar demands an affidavit under oath or an apology within a week, standing behind procedural shields rather than a transparent investigation.

Let’s be clear: the substance of Gandhi’s allegations may or may not have merit. But when the Leader of Opposition in the world’s largest democracy raises concerns about electoral integrity in Parliament, the response cannot be bureaucratic deflection and ultimatums.

The CEC’s press conference was a masterclass in missing the point. His assertion that “vote theft cannot happen” because “a voter can press the button only once” conveniently sidesteps the actual allegation—manipulation of voter rolls. His bizarre argument that sharing voter data would compromise the privacy of “mothers, daughters-in-law, and daughters” reeks of desperate deflection rather than serious engagement.