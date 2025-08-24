The great circus of secrets

First, there are Identity secrets where someone is mired in lifelong shame and guilt for backstabbing a colleague or a close friend. The holder of the secret experiences himself as a fraudulent character. Identity secrets are of the most common variety. People spend their whole lives pretending to be someone they are not. A man grows a beard so that others may think he is powerful or wise, and then he must spend years stroking it thoughtfully to maintain the illusion. A woman practices her accent in front of the mirror—half headmistress, half heroine—Queen’s English for the office, filmi flourish for the wedding buffet line.

Then there are family secrets. Ah, the classics. Family secrets are the heirlooms nobody wants but everyone gets. Aunt Anjana didn’t actually go to “summer camp” for three years; she was spending time with her son, born out of wedlock. Every family has a secret harvest of shadowy bushes that hide behind family trees. These are the “don’t-tell-your-cousin” stories. The uncle who “went abroad for work” but was actually in jail for trying to smuggle marijuana. The grandmother who insists on the recipe for a saintly satvik diet but gorges on devil cutlets in a nearby restaurant. Entire generations survive on these half-whispered myths, as though the family honour would collapse if the world knew grandfather watched reels of Bollywood heroines in the bathroom.