Need an AI Smiley Between Eureka and Kodak Moments

When Archimedes stepped into the bathtub and sensed that the overflowing volume of water was equal to the weight of his body part immersed in it, he stepped out in ecstatic “Eureka”. When digital photography storm was blowing hard, Eastman Kodak did nothing about it and suffered its “Kodak” moment. Between the Eureka and Kodak moments lie the opportunity to innovate and build capacity. Is Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education presenting such a huge opportunity?

The development and adoption of AI is becoming a superpower showdown as the global ‘AIms race’ gets brutal and scarier. The effect of AI is seeing its premature outcomes faster than ever. OpenAI and Google Deep Mind won gold in the International Maths Olympiad much ahead of the time it was predicted to. The compute power and size of the large language models (LLMs) will very soon establish global supremacy between the two warring giants—America and China. The global economic growth with AI replacing human tasks is predicted at unprecedented preposterous levels. From a stagnated global economic upto the 17th century to a 0.5 per cent to 1.9 per cent to 2.8 per cent in the 18th, 19th and 20th century respectively, the 21st century economic growth is a dizzying cocktail of numbers. At 30 per cent replacement levels of human tasks by AI, the expected GDP growth in a decade is 20 per cent. This may be unbelievably true but markets need to adapt and adopt AI in an unprecedented manner. Big markets mean bigger adoption. Welcome to the Indian market!

If the population of India is considered a social issue on one side, it is also considered an economic asset on the other from a multi-dimensional perspective. On the AI side, it is estimated that India’s share of 15 per cent of the total global ChatGPT users makes it the largest growing market. Others like DeepSeek, Gemini, Grok, Llama, Claude, etc. offering variety make Indian consumers a force to reckon. Numerous studies have indicated the economic effect of AI adoption—there is good and bad to the economic story. Let us focus on the good and begin with the India AI story which is primitive with promise.