Quilt or not, life is no bed of roses

Life lived in the crucible of a hill station is deceptively simple. Within its simplicity is masked a struggle for survival.

A long time ago, I took my blushful bride to trawl Landour bazaar for a warm blanket. Now that was no tall order, not unless you see it unfold. Rummaging through a pile of blankets in a dark, dingy shop, perhaps we had set our hopes too high? I knew a casual acquaintance who ended up selling his house here, all because of a quilt.

‘After hearing my teeth-chattering in a snow storm,’ she complained, adding, ‘he brought home a 10kg cotton quilt and to turn over one had to be a body builder!’ Later, I wasn’t in the least surprised when they sold their mountain home and moved to the warmer climes of Goa.

Chitchatting with the fluffer, our ping-pingwala, on Tehri road, I asked him: ‘Will this quilt be large enough for all of us?’

‘Big enough?’ Twitching his eyebrows, he joked, ‘All of Landour bazaar would fit!’

Ask a dumb question and get a dumber answer!

In the Doon last winter on the lawns of a luxury hotel, I saw exquisite patchwork quilts with vibrant colours that lit up the stall. But a peek at the price tag left me gasping. It would be a bridge too far.