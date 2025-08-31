The Buddha and his impact on Brahminism

Buddhism rose around 500 BC. It was one of many ascetic movements that frowned upon Vedic ritualism. Vedic rituals were grand ceremonies meant to invoke the gods and to bring fortune to patrons. It was about all things material: success, victory, children, wives, fortune. It was about feasting. The grand ceremonies were mysterious and evoked awe in all those who saw it from afar. Its secretive nature gave it immense power. But only the rich could bear the expenses: the cost of sacrificing many animals and feeding a large community of priests who did nothing else but chant hymns. The merchants turned to the holy ascetics who wandered around speaking about withdrawing from the world. If you fed them that one meal they needed during the day, a merchant could earn merit that would grant him success in the market. What more did he need? So soon Buddhism was so popular that Brahmins lost patronage. They had to reinvent themselves. The old Vedic ways with fire rituals had to go away, replaced by temples of Hara (Shiva) and Hari (Vishnu) with rituals that offered occult power (Tantra) and sentimental gratification (Bhakti).

In Puranic lore (500 AD to 1500 AD), Buddha is seen as an avatar of Vishnu, but for totally different reasons. He becomes a teacher to get Asuras to give up the Vedic rituals. His influence is particularly strong amongst women, who become nuns and encourage their husbands and sons to become monks. This weakens Asuras and they are defeated by Devas. In one story, three flying cities of Asuras are brought down by Shiva, who earns the title of Tripurantaka. Thus Vishnu and Shiva, Hari and Hara, work together to bring down the enemy of Devas. Buddha is an instrument here.