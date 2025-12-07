Test to enable young minds, not to disable them

This brings me to the business of student examinations. My inferences and beliefs are based on experiences ranging from my own days as a student to a myriad learnings across geographical and institutional boundaries. I have come to the firm and clear conclusion that most student examinations are designed in a standard and mostly unimaginative fashion that do not reveal the real abilities of a student. I recall with some clarity the time when as a grade 1 student at school, I carried a letter from my teacher informing my parents about my poor abilities in mathematics and due to which I was to be detained in the same grade for another year. My mother managed to browbeat my teacher with the simple logic of the foolishness of judging so harshly the raw intellect of a grade 1 student. Such a situation recurred in grade 6 again. My teacher repeatedly compared me with my best friend in unfavourable terms. Later, I wrote my first research paper while still a teenager; for the record, my best friend was struggling to clear his school leaving examination at that time. Lest the reader reads unintended meanings into my story, all I am trying to say is that examinations generally do not tell us useful things about a student.

However, my real worries arise from the futility and harm that mark the current practices of examining students for academic abilities. I have never fully understood why we indulge in the habit of using an examination to disable a student. If at all, an examination must be so designed that it leads to a student being enabled. For instance, instead of asking students if they know the answer to this and that question what prevents an examiner from asking a student to write what he knows? Yet, most examinations that I have encountered are designed to establish how little a student knows. This matter of establishing how little a student knows is what caused harm to Ramanujan. They established his lack of interest in the English literature course but failed to establish his mathematical genius. The other worry that causes much concern stems from the fact that we are examining our students out of their minds. This practice of heaping one examination after another begins at the stage of near infancy and continues unabated year after year. My fear is that the day is not far off when India shall appear like one giant examination centre from outer space. In contrast, the National Education Policy, 2020, talks of assessing a student through a pedagogy that relies on project-based problem solving, and which looks at many aspects of the project to judge a student.