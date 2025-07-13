Cars too Need to be Trained to Love Their Owners

He would watch anxiously over the cleaning boy in case he should scratch it carelessly, and every time anyone got out of the car, he would remind them to ‘shut the door gently.’ Though not a demonstrative man, I knew the full measure of his love when he allowed himself to teach me driving in his car... gritting his teeth through the false starts and sudden braking and clutch release mishaps.

My mother would joke about his car being his second wife, and therefore more beloved than the first, but I never quite understood his obsession.

At least not till I bought my own car. After the first few months of getting used to driving in the madness of Indian cities, my car and I began to understand each other. If I was gentle with the doors and went easy on the brakes, it seemed to purr happily as we drove along, swerving to avoid a biker, or racing to catch a green light before it turned red.

Eleven years of togetherness with neither having any complaint about the other, came to an end when I was advised to change cars before age caught up with it. My tax consultant agreed too, murmuring words like depreciation to convince me.