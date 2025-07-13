When ‘Just One More Thing’ is the Only Thing

Just one more thing...

· My parents called to say they’re coming. They arrive tomorrow and will be here for two months.

· I’ve been short of breath for the last three months and have coughed up blood a few times.

· We’re closing down the Hyderabad office.

How often have you heard or uttered the words ‘just one more thing’, or JOMT? The phrase sounds innocuous enough and is always uttered with a practiced casualness, as if it’s a sudden idea plucked from the sky. In reality, JOMT is a verbal smokescreen that hides a minefield of unspoken anxieties or stark, unwelcome news.

The phenomenon plays out in both professional and personal contexts. After a lengthy consultation with your doctor, where you’ve detailed every ache and sniffle, you’re finally at the door. The doctor’s hand is on the phone, ready to call in the next patient, when you say: “Oh, doctor, just one more thing...”

Boom, the situation changes. Because the JOMT isn’t a minor malady; it’s the real reason for you coming into the clinic, the problem that keeps you up at night. You were just too nervous to mention it till now.