Warcry of the wronged and repressed

Further North, Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father while she was preparing breakfast for him. Allegedly, the Dad from hell simply could not bear the fact that he had been repeatedly taunted for living off his Tennis player daughter and further rebuked for “allowing” her to run around in shorts and athleisure wear as it was a moral affront and not at all in keeping with India’s glorious culture and tradition as per which men get to drop their pants and pee in full view of the public while women who swim or play tennis in sports gear can fully expect to be shot for their indecent ways. Always happy contributors to overpowering ugliness, the trolls jumped in with slanderous accusations claiming that Radhika was seen in the company of unsuitable men. And some of them were love jihadists! What is a father to do?

Vociferous indignation or caustic condemnation is not enough, and we must scrutinise the underlying cause of such crimes. A vast majority of people still believe that a woman’s virtue depends solely on the diameter of her vagina. Too many still hold the view that family honour is tied to a woman’s body and therefore, she must remain pure and unsullied which translates to sexually repressed for life. Even more are inclined to see women as little more than meat to be consumed and discarded at will, objects that can be bought and sold as per the need. Worst of all, too few women know better.