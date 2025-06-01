Being Human in the Age of AI

At 73, my mother is more tech-savvy than many half her age. A regular user of Instagram, her purpose is not to chase likes, but to preserve memories. With her account kept private and limited to close family, she uses it as a digital diary. When we introduced her to it, what appealed most was the permanence of it. ‘Even if I change my phone, it’ll all still be there,’ she said. She represents a rare subset of people who have embraced technology not for social capital but for meaningful utility.

Her instinct to adopt technology with clear purpose is something we could all learn from, especially now, as we stand on the precipice of the AI revolution.

The pace of change is staggering. We’ve moved from no internet to Orkut, Facebook, Instagram, and now, AI that mimics human thought with uncanny precision. My own feed is filled with creators teaching people how to prompt AI for everything from resume-writing and productivity hacks to personal coaching. I’ve used AI to play the role of a running coach. In preparing for a half-marathon, it generated detailed training schedules, offered motivational support when I was nervous, and even cheered me on.