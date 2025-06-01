Dead Ideologies don’t make Good Guerrillas

There was a time when the Naxalite was more than a rebel with a cause, but the most dangerous idea in India. A whisper in JNU corridors, a surreptitiously exchanged pamphlet on a Calcutta tram, a teacher who vanished into the forests of Bastar. The image was romantic, even seductive: privileged young men and women, often from elite universities, giving up comfort and kin to fight for landless labourers and Adivasis under Mao’s blood-red flag. They spoke of revolution in lyrical tongues. They carried revolvers and the Little Red Book. That time is gone. Late last week, security forces shot Naxal general secretary Basavaraju and left the Maoists without a leader for the first time in decades.

Revolutions are passé now—museum pieces in fatigues. The age of grand ideological coups died when the Berlin Wall fell and Deng Xiaoping sold socialism with stock options. China’s communism today is less Mao, more Meituan: surveillance over slogans, control over conviction. And yet, deep in India’s forests, a few ragtag guerrillas with AK-47s and grenade launchers still recite from a decades-old script—hoping to ignite a revolution in a country busy upgrading to 5G. They are not philosopher-warriors quoting Marx under moonlight. Their war is not against oppression, but for survival. What remains of the insurgency is a sclerotic movement waging war against a world that no longer exists. Its language “class enemy” and “bourgeois state” feels lifted from a yellowing 1972 samizdat pamphlet. Their targets are policemen, forest contractors, or railway tracks, but their slogans have stopped echoing. Because India changed.