Do We Teach Too Much?

I was thus delighted to learn that the National Education Policy (2020) recognised this malaise for every programme of learning; be it a school course or a college degree. The NEP advocates the adage ‘less is more’ when it comes to teaching content. However and most unfortunately, the UGC and its counterpart agencies at the state level have missed this point altogether. The most worrying part of this practice of teaching more than what is necessary is that this leaves our students with no time to reflect, experiment and absorb in a creative manner the knowledge that is being thrown at them. I have taught briefly at one of the better known IITs before making my escape. I was fortunate enough to get to know my students in a liberating fashion. To my utter surprise, almost the entire batch had confessed at that time that they were learning next to nothing. All that they really excelled at was how to secure good scores. There was almost no knowledge acquisition that was taking place. Lest the reader may be under the impression that things have changed for the better in significant ways, I have come across, in recent times, a large number of similar laments by students of several IITs.

Is it any surprise that in spite of having such talented students in our institutions, we are not able to capitalise on this as productively as we should? This is true across the length and breadth of our land. To remedy this situation, the NEP 2020 wisely prescribes transdisciplinary learning through project work in groups. In addition, it emphasises the imbibing of several vital skills such as coding, basic data analysis, communication skills, analytical skills and the skills needed to engage in practical ways with the world around us. In many ways, the NEP 2020 asks us to treat the world as a university.