South Asian Art is Solidifying Its Place

Recent years have seen a burgeoning interest in art of the South Asian region. Despite having some form of shared histories, each country in the subcontinent came into being through their unique journeys. The socio-political backdrop of India and its neighbouring countries paved the way for distinct art practices resulting in the emergence of different and dynamic art communities.
As a result of this complex backdrop characterised by a history of colonialism, independence, partition, and internal conflicts, independent artistic institutions began to emerge in South Asia with a commitment to nurturing local art practices while simultaneously fostering international collaborations. Institutions like Khoj International Artists’ Association, New Delhi (1997), Theertha International Artists’ Collective, Colombo (2000), Britto Arts Trust, Dhaka (2002), Vasl Artists’ Association, Karachi (2002), and Sutra Art Foundation, Kathmandu (2005) were some of the pioneers.
Today, with the constant presence of these independent bodies combined with other institutional forces and initiatives, the arts of the South Asian region is gaining momentum. In India, India Art Fair has played a major role in bringing attention to the region. The fair not only serves as a space for showcasing contemporary art but also amplifies the region’s diverse cultural heritage, fostering an awareness of the creative talents that South Asia has to offer by bringing together artists, institutions, galleries and art communities from all over the globe.
Another noteworthy initiative in this context is KALÃ, a platform based in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which focuses on facilitating cross-cultural exchange and collaborations. By offering a range of programmes such as artist residencies, private collection visits, museum tours, and open studio events, KALÃ fosters collaborative engagement and promotes dialogue among artists, curators, collectors, and other stakeholders. This initiative not only highlights the importance of regional art but also provides opportunities for artists to create new networks and gain visibility both locally and internationally.
The vision for KALÃ, as articulated by gallerist Saskia Fernando, emphasises the importance of collaboration and inclusivity. By creating environments where artists and other stakeholders can interact freely and learn from one another, these initiatives contribute to the ongoing development of a cohesive and dynamic art community. Moreover, by facilitating these cross-border exchanges and supporting regional art practices, they help ensure that South Asian art continues to evolve. The proliferating presence of private galleries, such as newly established Rajiv Menon Contemporary in the West Coast, underscores the growing global resonance of South Asian art. As art programming and global engagement through collaborative initiatives continue to evolve, South Asian art is solidifying its place as a major focus in the global art landscape.