South Asian Art is Solidifying Its Place

Recent years have seen a burgeoning interest in art of the South Asian region. Despite having some form of shared histories, each country in the subcontinent came into being through their unique journeys. The socio-political backdrop of India and its neighbouring countries paved the way for distinct art practices resulting in the emergence of different and dynamic art communities.

As a result of this complex backdrop characterised by a history of colonialism, independence, partition, and internal conflicts, independent artistic institutions began to emerge in South Asia with a commitment to nurturing local art practices while simultaneously fostering international collaborations. Institutions like Khoj International Artists’ Association, New Delhi (1997), Theertha International Artists’ Collective, Colombo (2000), Britto Arts Trust, Dhaka (2002), Vasl Artists’ Association, Karachi (2002), and Sutra Art Foundation, Kathmandu (2005) were some of the pioneers.