The World of Raghu Rai

At one level in a political sense, Dalai Lama is marginal to India. He is the eternal refugee but at another level the Dalai Lama gives India a sense of grace. Rai’s relation with Dalai Lama explains it all. At one level he has all the seriousness and commitment of an initiate. At another he is a child playing in a new and wonderful world. Dalai Lama adds to politics more than power and sovereignty. He can crack jokes about gigantism of China only in a way a country like Tibet can.

Dalai Lama speaks the language of compassion and courage. Raghu Rai’s photography is an attempt to capture this almost inimitable act. Carisma and the sacred are difficult things to capture. Photography seeks not just the empirical but the undefinable. It is in seeking the undefinable language that photography becomes a philosophical act. Raghu Rai has almost a child like relation to the Dalai Lama. His photography was almost like a child’s crusade, a trusteeship that Dalai Lama had given him and entrusted him to preserve the memories of Tibet.

One sees this again in Raghu Rai’s relationship with mother Teresa. The sacred becomes one of the great challenges of photography. Saintliness is not what you capture through ornamentation but a deep sense of dignity and compassion. Mother Teresa holding an old man bereft of everything captures the compassion and the companionship which is difficult to describe. In capturing Dalai Lama and Mother Teresa via major anthologies, Raghu Rai hopes to recapture the outlines of photography as a public act. In fact the world public acquires a different magic. The public allows characters like marginals and migrants which democracy hardly permits. Secondly, even if photography is technology which claims to be empirical and objective, it captures the sense of I, thou relationship with subject. One sees it best in his pictures on Bhopal. He takes the picture of a child discarded in the waste bin where children are treated like waste on an assembly line. Raghu Rai’s pictures showed that Bhopal created the obscenity of the body and a condition that needed to be redeemed.