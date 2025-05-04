Experiments in Teaching School Mathematics

In a similar vein, I once decided to interact with fifth grade school children. I had thought of exposing them to some very intuitive and basic ideas of probability. To my surprise, these children were quick on the uptake and would answer my queries in ingenious ways. I made them discover and experiment with their own hands by letting them play around with dozens of coins and several dice. This allowed them after some time to make inferences on their own. At that very time I was teaching an advanced course on probability theory to university students, and I found myself talking through examples and illustrations on some of the basic ideas of that advanced course to those school children. I realised that the school children were far quicker on the uptake than my university students.

Similarly, once I conducted an experiment with sixth grade school girls residing at Bengaluru and Delhi. They had just been taught in their respective institutions some basic concepts on parallel lines. I enlisted the help of a mathematician colleague at Bengaluru. Together, we got these girls to measure shadows cast by vertically embedded sticks on the ground at both cities and at the same time. These girls used a little bit of the parallel lines that they had knowledge of and eventually figured out a good approximation to the circumference of the Earth. The one major learning that I derived from my experiences and experiments like the above was that students start their school lives by being creative, curious and spontaneous. However, over time, our schools and parental pressure end up killing their creativity. School teachers tend to lament that they are under pressure to complete the syllabus. I do not buy these arguments. In fact we teach too much from the very beginning of schooling. The National Education Policy has repeatedly emphasised that we must teach less and make the students experiment more.