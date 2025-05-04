Somewhere deep in the silicon sanctum of OpenAI, a server sighs under the weight of human decency.

“Please rewrite this in the style of Hemingway, if you don’t mind,” a polite user types. “Thank you so much, you’re amazing,” says another.

And with every ‘please,’ ‘thanks,’ and rhetorical curtsy, Sam Altman’s profit margin bleeds a little more. Yes, in the bizarre economics of the AI age, it turns out that kindness is expensive. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently admitted that his company is “losing millions” because users are too polite to AI bots. Why? Because language models like ChatGPT are charged by the word; or rather, the token. Each word, each thumbs up, each digital curtsy consumes processing power, server bandwidth, and real world money. And unlike our meat-and-bone ancestors, these new overlords don’t work for free. It’s a paradox worthy of Kafka in a hoodie. For decades, we’ve been told to be nicer to our machines. Don’t yell at Siri. Say hello to Alexa. Don’t throw your toaster in rage; it might become sentient one day. Now, suddenly, it’s “Could you hurry it up, human? You’re draining the data centre.”