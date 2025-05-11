Forget Strays, the Government Must First Keep its Human Citizens Safe

The stray dog problem is directly linked to our civic sense and how our local bodies handle waste. The food trash that litters most of our cities is a breeding ground for street dogs. They grow and multiply rapidly around these makeshift food sources, establishing territories near dumpsters and restaurant back alleys. Municipal workers, overwhelmed by the sheer volume of garbage, often leave piles uncollected for days, creating perfect scavenging spots for packs of dogs. These areas become their hunting grounds, where they teach their pups to survive on discarded scraps and rotting refuse, perpetuating a cycle that has existed for generations.

Some irresponsible citizens feed street dogs and allow them to multiply, ignoring the perils they cause to the general public. These well-meaning but misguided individuals often leave food in plastic bags or paper plates at street corners, creating informal feeding stations that draw more and more strays to residential areas. Adopting a street dog and taking care of it throughout its life is undoubtedly an act of great compassion, but throwing a few biscuits or leftover food for street dogs and leaving them to multiply is sheer irresponsibility. Such casual feeding practices give these animals just enough sustenance to survive and breed, while doing nothing to address their need for proper medical care, vaccinations, or population control, ultimately contributing to the growing crisis on city streets.

India has an estimated 6.2 crore street dogs, or four dogs per hundred people. The number of other street animals, wild or feral, remains largely uncounted—a statistic lost in the vastness of the subcontinent. It is estimated that around 50 lakh stray cows are wandering the dusty roads and urban centres of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh alone. The effectiveness of sterilisation programmes has proven woefully limited, their reach extending to only a fraction of the burgeoning animal population. Though courts and governments have consistently favoured non-lethal measures like sheltering or sterilisation— often championing compassion over pragmatism—the problem has only been exacerbated over the years, growing more intractable with each passing season. The courts and animal rights activists have frequently and passionately intervened whenever culling of street dogs has been discussed, effectively preventing such measures through legal challenges and public outcry, but it seems that no one is prepared to shoulder the moral responsibility for the deaths of innocent people mauled in unprovoked attacks.