The Summer of Content

As the hot summer breeze sets in the country and the scorching heat drives people indoors, it also presents new opportunities to explore art. Recent trends have shown how galleries, artist collectives, and cultural institutions turn the warmer months into a vibrant period of exhibitions, residencies, and art education. From flourishing metro cities to emerging art hubs, contemporary Indian art in summer reflects a unique coalescence of introspection and engagement.

Earlier recognised as a routine break, summer has now completely transformed, with galleries and other institutions bringing in new shows and exhibitions exploring myriad themes with different mediums. Talks, panel discussions and conversations around art are also organised to build engagement. Most recently, KNMA brought Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio’s iconic painting, Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy, to Delhi along with lectures and symposiums.