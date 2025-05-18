Nature has No Time for Despair

As storms increase in frequency, there will be many who call for trees to be felled to reduce risk of their falling. Yet, we need trees, as surely as we need a stable climate. In the absence of the latter, it is the presence of the former that can make places habitable.

There will always be storms, and always be conflict. It is how we repair after conflict which counts. This repair has to happen with care, and with thoughtfulness.

It is prudent to plant native trees that are well-adapted and hardy to their bioregions. Though the coming of climate change means novel events—a desert tree might get battered by too much rain, for instance—native trees provide habitat and food to a wide range of wildlife. This gives muchneeded refuge in an overall disturbed and warming world. The days after the storm, I looked out at the depleted gulmohar with some sadness. The tree would take a long time to grow back its canopy. Yet, the myna was back. Its nest had been blown to bits, its woven sticks cast half a kilometre away. Yet the bird was back, fixing me with a jaunty eye. Near it, the amaltas stood proud. So many storms had come this year, flooding roads, felling trees, halting red lights. Yet the native bird and the native treeling, carried on almost every time. They had no time for despair. Our lives were ridden with conflict; they were busy seizing life.