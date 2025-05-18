The Dance of the Dragon and Rootlessness

The Chinese state killed its civilisation to create its power. Yet no civilisation dies without leaving ghosts. Under the skin of the People’s Republic, a far older impulse festers: ‘Tianxia’, translating to “all under heaven”—an ancient Chinese worldview in which China is the rightful centre of civilisation, with other nations existing in concentric moral and political ellipses. There is no Chinese civilsation now, only the mechanics of efficiency exist—a mongrel state ideology of techno-authoritarianism fused with nationalist capitalism, administered by fear and enforced by surveillance. Its soul has been substituted with software. Unlike Western imperialism, which rose on commerce and control, Tianxia presumes legitimacy through centrality that retains its imperial DNA. The Belt and Road Initiative is not merely a trade network; it is a cartographic assumption of China’s centrality. Its assertiveness in the South China Sea, the manipulation of smaller Asian economies, and the strategic encirclement of India are all extensions of this archaic worldview. However, without the ethical ballast of its ancient systems, Tianxia is just a husk. It’s here the contrast with India becomes civilisational, not just geopolitical. India is an ancient civilisation, one that survived conquest and colonialism without abandoning its metaphysical foundations. Its worldview is that Dharma manifests not through dominance, but through renewal: “Yada yada hi dharmasya glanir bhavati Bharata…” — “Whenever there is a decline in righteousness, I manifest myself.”

India may not manifest as an empire, but is a force that does not seek domination and will not be dominated. Beijing understands this power. That is why it encircles India through proxies, ports, and propaganda. It builds roads in PoK, lays debt traps in Sri Lanka, and tried to undermine Delhi diplomatically while claiming to want peace. This is not contradiction, it is choreography. It is not just a regional rivalry but a contest to define the architecture of Asian modernity. India cannot out-China China, and we shouldn’t even try. India’s strength is not uniformity, but resilience. Unlike China which erased its past, India is rebuilding it. In its past, perhaps lies its future.