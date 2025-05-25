After Over a Decade, Swachh Bharat Mission has Come a Cropper

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched with much fanfare in 2014. At that time, it was reported that only 40 per cent of Indian homes had toilets, and 60 per cent practised open defecation. There were huge regional variations in this data, and the laggard states of the Gangetic belt had almost 80 per cent open defecation in the rural areas. The campaign aimed to make India open defecation-free by 2019. Celebrities were roped in, and thousands of crores were spent on building toilets, printing flex hoardings of smiling netas and advertising slogans about cleanliness.

Along with the same, many other programmes were launched, such as cleaning up rivers, rehabilitating the sewage systems and drainage of Indian cities, waste management, etc. The schemes have bombastic names like Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, National Clean Air Programme, etc. We also planned to have 100 smart cities with 24x7 drinking water, zero garbage disposal, total solid waste management with full-scale drainage and sewage systems. An astronomical amount of tax money has been pumped into all these programmes.

On October 2, 2019, India was declared Open Defecation Free on paper. The reality is another story. No one can deny that around 11.5 crore individual household toilets were built under the Swachh Bharat Mission. This is a remarkable achievement of a government scheme. However, the national health survey of 2021 showed 19 per cent of the population still didn’t have access to a toilet, and 20 per cent of Indians relieve themselves in the open. Many of these toilets are now not used for the intended purpose. There are cultural taboos that stop people from cleaning their bathrooms, and they stop using them once they become too unclean to use. Manual scavenging still claims many lives, and this profession is linked to the caste status. No point for guessing which caste people die in manual scavenging accidents.

Without increasing literacy, encouraging social changes, and diluting the grip of caste, the socially backward regions of India are never going to change their age-old practices. In other words, without addressing the question of social progress, schemes that merely pump money into campaigns and PR exercises are bound to result in spectacular failures like this. The failure of the Swachh Bharat Mission is not just restricted to rural areas. Look around your city and see how it has fared in this smart city era.