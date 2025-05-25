Boost the Body’s Defence Mechanism

Our body is in constant interaction with the external environment, which is composed of changing seasons, physical and mental stress as well as encounters with numerous microorganisms. The food we eat can bring in an array of chemicals, which can be nourishing, depleting or sometimes toxic to our existence. Thus, being in the midst of this constant flux, both internal and external, the body needs to maintain a state of balance so that it can grow, replace the old tissue elements with fresh ones and reproduce, thereby enabling the continuity of life. The sum total of all the processes that maintain the body is termed ojus in Ayurveda. This is another example of the way Ayurveda approaches life processes in an organic and wholesome way, rather than turning them into pieces and studying the individual functions.

Ojus manifests in the body in different ways. It sustains all the important physiological functions of the body, thus allowing the life to sail ahead. In another way, it organises and propels the defence and attack mechanisms of the body, once threatened by agents outside. For example, when there is an infection, it is the same ojus that carries out these kinetic strikes on the micro-organisms but keeps it in restraint in such a way that minimal harm happens to our systems. Moreover, it orchestrates the healing processes, which will bring back the lost harmony after these retaliatory attacks. Ojus manifests as the endurance of the body to adjust to different external environments, infections and illnesses and even as the capacity to withstand the treatment procedures. This endurance is termed as Balam in Ayurveda. Ojus manifests as our capability to prevent the onset of an illness, and if illness happens, as our ability to defend it. This capability is termed as vyaadhi-kshamatvam in Ayurveda.