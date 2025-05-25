Social Capital is the New Flu

Today’s social capital spreads faster than influenza. You sneeze out a selfie, and voila! 10,000 souls have been infected with admiration, envy, and inexplicable urges to dye their hair. Fame, in the old days, required effort. Now, it requires Wi-Fi. Once upon a time, if you wished to be seen, you had to climb a mountain, fight a war, or marry into royalty. You had to do something! Now? Just wiggle your hips, switch on a ring light, and surrender yourself to Lord Algorithm to launch you into stardom.

Consider the spectacle of the 2025 MET Gala, a pageant not of nobility but of notoriety. Shah Rukh Khan, draped in Sabyasachi’s opulence, stood not merely as an actor but as an emblem of a nation’s aspirations, his arms outstretched in a pose that sought to encompass both the adulation of the crowd and the silent approval of countless online observers. His presence, while commanding, was curated—a performance for the algorithm as much as for the audience.