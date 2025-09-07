The difference between higher and lower pleasures

This summer, I immersed myself in the cricket season at Oxford. I trained, competed, and played rather well in some matches. One game in The Jack Cox series stood out. I had no help that day, so I brought my one-year-old along. She waited patiently in the pavilion, and the opponent team took care of her while I was on field. Despite being distracted, that match turned out to be my best. It was pleasurable in ways I can’t quite explain.

My on-field experience echoes a debate that has shaped philosophy for centuries. In 1789, Jeremy Bentham set out a vision of morality grounded in the “principle of utility.” For Bentham, what mattered was maximising the greatest happiness for the greatest number. His focus was almost mathematical: pleasures and pains could be counted and weighed. Eating a good meal or winning a cricket match would be placed on the same ledger as composing a symphony. What distinguished them was quantity, not quality.

John Stuart Mill, writing several decades later, thought this was incomplete. In his 1861 essay Utilitarianism, Mill insisted that pleasures differ not only in degree but also in kind. Fleeting pleasures are shallow. He referred to them as lower pleasures. Those involving intellect, moral imagination, and moral life are higher-order pleasures, he said. His famous line captures the difference: “It is better to be a human being dissatisfied than a pig satisfied; better to be Socrates dissatisfied than a fool satisfied.” For Mill, higher pleasures mattered more because they cultivated the best aspects of human nature.